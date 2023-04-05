Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 26,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Strategic Metals Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.29 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.