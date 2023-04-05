StockNews.com Upgrades Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

CSIQ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

