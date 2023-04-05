StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $20.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

