StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIMC. Loop Capital lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.98 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. CWM LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

