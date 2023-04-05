StockNews.com Downgrades The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.73. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,723 shares of company stock worth $4,862,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after acquiring an additional 277,052 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

