StockNews.com Downgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Buy

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $41.08. 11,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 129,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

