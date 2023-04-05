StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

NYSE BSMX opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.86.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 866,679 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 147.4% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 498,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,963 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

