StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

