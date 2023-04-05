Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MoneyGram International Put Options (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,679 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,964% compared to the average daily volume of 341 put options.
MoneyGram International Stock Performance
NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 2,156,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,468. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
