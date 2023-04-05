Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MoneyGram International Put Options (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,679 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,964% compared to the average daily volume of 341 put options.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 2,156,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,468. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 103.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 611,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

