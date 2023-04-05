Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Bitfarms Trading Down 4.4 %
BITF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,133. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BITF)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.