Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Bitfarms Trading Down 4.4 %

BITF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,133. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Bitfarms Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 434,548 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,225,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,280,217 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,215,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 152,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 347,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

