StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Down 2.6%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 166,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 310,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -286.00 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $2,346,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,404.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,463 shares of company stock worth $3,586,860. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,034,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 648,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 201,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

