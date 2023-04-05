Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 334.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 303,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $103.47. 479,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,038. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

