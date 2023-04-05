Status Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $113.90 million and $4.03 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,608.47 or 1.00094140 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,807,264 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,807,264.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02771988 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,637,375.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

