Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.98. 141,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

