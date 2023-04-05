Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,919,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,194,634 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $15.78.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile
Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.
