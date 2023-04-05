Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.93. 590,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,335. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $141.80.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.