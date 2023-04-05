SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 302.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.55. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.