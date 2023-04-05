SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is American Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

American Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 32.8% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 434,764 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,601,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $188.86.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.