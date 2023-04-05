SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,172,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 487,477 shares.The stock last traded at $18.93 and had previously closed at $19.03.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPX. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 90,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

