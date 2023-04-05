SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,277 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 11.8% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

