Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 2,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Sound Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.