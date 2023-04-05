Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 2,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.
Sound Equity Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.
