Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Declares GBX 12.90 Dividend

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,687 ($20.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,741.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,638.63. The company has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56,350.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.66. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,352.50 ($16.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,807 ($22.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.61.
In related news, insider Richard Howes acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,756 ($21.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,756 ($2,180.82). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
