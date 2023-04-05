SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $26.09. 66,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 78,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

