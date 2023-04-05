SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $16.09. SMART Global shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 174,092 shares changing hands.

SGH has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

SMART Global Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth $34,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $806.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.