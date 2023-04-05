Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

