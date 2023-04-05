Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.37. 154,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

