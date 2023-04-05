SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after purchasing an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. 2,547,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,568,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

