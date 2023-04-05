SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.57. 6,273,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,812. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $188.86.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

