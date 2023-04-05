SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.88. 506,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

