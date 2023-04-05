SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,549,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.62.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More

