SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $10.61 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 3.6% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $7.13 on Wednesday, reaching $361.75. The company had a trading volume of 895,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.29 and its 200 day moving average is $344.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $212,602,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

