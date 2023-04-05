SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 86,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.19. 205,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,783. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $284.19. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.