SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.15. 46,194,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,837,313. The company has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,469 shares of company stock worth $9,385,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

