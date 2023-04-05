Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) Critical Analysis

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) and Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Alpine Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment 8.02% -13.50% 4.97% Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment and Alpine Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 6 5 0 2.45 Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $30.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Alpine Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.36 billion 1.62 $108.93 million $1.32 19.98 Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Acquisition.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Alpine Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

