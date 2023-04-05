Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 162 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.92. 516,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,861. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

