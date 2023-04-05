Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 114 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.01. The stock had a trading volume of 216,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,629. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

