Sippican Capital Advisors Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. NVR comprises about 2.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVR were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of NVR by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of NVR by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded down $21.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5,504.90. 2,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,260.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4,733.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,620.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $89.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

