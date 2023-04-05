Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 119,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 166,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,056. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

