Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 5.3%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 310,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 648,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.