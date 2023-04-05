Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 5.3%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 310,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 648,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

