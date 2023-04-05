Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.30 million-$62.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.79 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a P/E ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $67.59.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,954,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $704,357.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,937,268 shares in the company, valued at $156,309,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,739 shares in the company, valued at $148,954,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,038,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.