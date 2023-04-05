Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Raised to $60.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLGN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Silgan Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 51,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 61.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,090.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 71,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

