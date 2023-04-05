SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.12

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 16701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.
SIGNA Sports United Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
