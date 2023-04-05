SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.12

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 16701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

