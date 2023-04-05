Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Increases By 5.6%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,400 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $409.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

