Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Increases By 5.6%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,400 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
FactSet Research Systems Price Performance
NYSE:FDS opened at $409.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.
FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.
Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems
In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Featured Stories
