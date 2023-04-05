Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Increases By 5.1%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 1,275,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 206.2 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of COCSF opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

