Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Barton Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Barton Investment Management cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 14.6% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.17% of Shopify worth $74,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.