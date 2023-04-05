Shanta Gold Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.10 (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shanta Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

LON SHG opened at GBX 12.10 ($0.15) on Wednesday. Shanta Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 8.39 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of £127.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.40.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

