Shanta Gold Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.10 (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shanta Gold Trading Up 2.5 %
LON SHG opened at GBX 12.10 ($0.15) on Wednesday. Shanta Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 8.39 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of £127.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.40.
About Shanta Gold
Featured Articles
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.