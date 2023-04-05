SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $179.13. The company had a trading volume of 436,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average is $170.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

