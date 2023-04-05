SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.76. The company had a trading volume of 93,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.