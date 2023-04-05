SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

