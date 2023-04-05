SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after acquiring an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,744,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 352,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

